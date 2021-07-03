scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

ED raids in Delhi, UP in alleged religious conversion PMLA case

The central probe agency had late last month filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2021 2:19:33 pm
The raids are being conducted at six places in Delhi and UP. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a recent case of alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at six places in Delhi and UP, they said.

The central probe agency had late last month filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The ATS arrested two men, residents of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, and claimed that they ran an outfit named Islamic Dawah Center, that purportedly had access to funds from Pakistan’s inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.

The police had identified the arrested accused as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement