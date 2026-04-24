ED raids expose foreign debit card network linked to unregistered group

The Enforcement Directorate raided six locations across multiple states on April 18 and 19 as part of a probe into the activities linked to The Timothy Initiative in India. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a suspected cross-border financial network involving the use of foreign bank debit cards to withdraw large sums of cash across India, allegedly to fund activities of an unregistered organisation.

The discovery was made following ED raids at six locations across multiple states on April 18 and 19 as part of a probe into the activities linked to The Timothy Initiative (TTI) in India. TTI is not registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which governs the inflow of foreign funds into the country.

According to the ED, its investigation found that debit cards issued by Truist Bank in the United States were brought into India and used to withdraw cash repeatedly from ATMs in different states. “The withdrawn money was allegedly utilised to meet expenses related to TTI’s operations in India, bypassing established regulatory channels,” an ED spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.