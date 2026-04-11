ED raids Earth Infrastructures premises, seizes Rs 6.3 crore in cash, jewellery, and watches in money laundering probe

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon linked to real estate major Earth Infrastructures Ltd (EIL) and its promoters, seizing Rs 6.3 crore in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 7.5 crore, silver bullion, and luxury watches in a major money laundering investigation.
The searches, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted directors, promoters, and associated entities of the Earth Group.
The probe stems from five First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against EIL and its directors for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. A criminal complaint by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under Section 447 of the Companies Act further underscores allegations of large-scale fraud.
According to the ED, investigations revealed that Earth Group, through EIL and affiliates, collected around Rs 2,024.45 crore from over 19,425 homebuyers and investors across projects like Earth Towne, Earth Sapphire Court, Earth Copia, Earth Techone, Earth Iconic, Earth Titanium, Earth Elacasa, Earth Gracia, and Earth Skygate in Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, and Lucknow.
“Buyers were promised timely possession of residential and commercial units with assured returns, but projects remain stalled despite massive advances,” a source said. “The probe has also revealed that proceeds were allegedly diverted for acquiring land in Gurgaon, Delhi, and Rajasthan under group firms and family names; routing through shell companies; personal deals; advances to unrelated entities; and salaries to family members without business roles. Properties bought with these funds were later sold off,” the source added.
According to the ED, the key accused include Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta, and Vikas Gupta. “Funds were also channelled through entities like Lavender Infratech Pvt Ltd, Dhurav Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd, Murlidhar Infracon Pvt Ltd, Banke Bihari Farming Pvt Ltd, and Julian Infracon Pvt Ltd for property deals,” an ED spokesperson said.
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