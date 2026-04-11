ED raids Earth Infrastructures premises, seizes Rs 6.3 crore in cash, jewellery, and watches in money laundering probe

The agency has seized Rs 6.3 crore in cash, as part of the investigation. (Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon linked to real estate major Earth Infrastructures Ltd (EIL) and its promoters, seizing Rs 6.3 crore in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 7.5 crore, silver bullion, and luxury watches in a major money laundering investigation.

The searches, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted directors, promoters, and associated entities of the Earth Group.

The probe stems from five First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against EIL and its directors for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. A criminal complaint by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under Section 447 of the Companies Act further underscores allegations of large-scale fraud.