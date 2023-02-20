ED searches houses of Congress MLAs, party workers in Chhattisgarh coal levy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at 10 to 12 locations in Chhattisgarh, including the residences of Congress MLAs and people connected to the party, as part of its investigation into the coal levy case. A senior ED official confirmed the development to The Indian Express.

The premises of Congressmen Devendra Yadav, an MLA from Bhilai, Ram Gopal Agrawal, Girish Dewangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Sunny Agrawal in Raipur and Bhilai have been searched so far, sources said.

ED sources said they suspect Rs 60 crore was given to the MLAs and others linked to the Congress. Searches are underway after which names will be revealed, the sources added.

According to the ED, a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen was allegedly extorting a levy of Rs 25 per tonne for coal transported into Chhattisgarh. The proceeds of the crime, the ED alleged, were being used for “investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used by or on behalf of political executives of the state”.

On January 30, the ED had filed a chargesheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur against eight people, including Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in an alleged money laundering case linked to coal levy in the state.

Apart from Saumya, the other accused include her brother Anurag Chaurasia, alleged kingpin of the scam Suryakant Tiwari’s brother Rajnikant Tiwari, his mother Kailash Tiwari, mining officers S S Nag and Sandeep Kumar Nayak, and one Rajesh Choudhary.

The prosecution complaint runs into more than 5,500 pages and was filed in the court of 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Judge PMLA) Ajay Singh Rajput, ED’s counsel Saurabh Pandey told PTI.

On January 20, the court had denied bail to Saumya saying the investigation is underway. Saumya’s lawyer Faisal Rizvi said, “We will apply for bail again as the chargesheet has been filed now.”

Saumya was posted as Baghel’s deputy secretary when she was arrested on December 2 last year. She was produced before a PMLA court and remanded in ED’s custody. Subsequently, she was sent to judicial custody on December 14. In October last year, the ED had arrested three people – Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agrawal of Indramani group and one Laxmikant Tiwari.

On January 12, the ED raided 16 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the residences of an IAS officer, some politicians and coal traders. Further probe is on in the case.

This is the second chargesheet in the case after the first one filed on December 9 last year against Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant and businessman Sunil Agrawal as accused.

(With PTI inputs)