ED raids against Robert Vadra’s associates an act of ‘hooliganism’: Congress

The Congress Saturday hit out at the Centre over the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against Robert Vadra’s associates. Terming the searches as an act of “hooliganism”, senior party leader Kapil Sibal alleged that ED officials reached his offices without any warrant and when asked to wait, “they broke into the office.”

“There was no FIR, ECIR against Vadra Ji and people of Enforcement Directorate reached his offices without any warrant. They don’t say their names and when asked to wait by the people in the office to get keys to the office, they broke into the office, ” Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“What kind of govt is it? If law enforcement agencies start hooliganism then who will question them? If they’re supported by PM, who’ll question it? Where is the law and order in the country?” he asked.

Sibal further said that BJP is in a state of panic, sensing defeats in Assembly polls. “The people in power especially PM is thinking that the exit polls are right and are scared. People in opposition are being targetted by sending IT, ED. I want to ask Modi Ji rather blame him why such things are happening in his rule,” he said.

Congress party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also alleged that there was never such a “terror raj” in the “constitutional rule” of India.

“They are afraid of the Congress and its values, so they are threatening people and using high-handed tactics against those who are relatives of our leaders or are associated with them,” Singhvi said.

Singhvi claimed that the searches were carried out in violation of laws, adding, “We have nothing against any particular person, but we are talking about principles…. No Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) of the FIR has been shared, no search warrant issued, no access to lawyers, and detained persons were also physically roughed up.”

The searches came a week after ED officials said Vadra had been summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the Bikaner land deal case. Vadra was told to appear in person before the ED in the first week of December.

“The searches at the premises of the three persons linked to firms of Vadra were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals,” an ED official had claimed.