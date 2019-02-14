ED questions Vadra for 2nd day

Toggle Menu
Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Jaipur for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with a case of alleged land scam in Bikaner. Vadra reached the office around 10:30 am. Except for an hour-long break in the afternoon, his questioning continued till around 8:30 pm, after which he left for the airport. Vadra had appeared before the ED on Tuesday as well.

