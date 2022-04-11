ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge in PMLA probe linked to National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case.

In February, the Delhi High Court had sought the response of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and other accused in the case. Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), had sought their stand on Swamy’s plea by April 12.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had filed a complaint before the trial court in 2012, alleging that Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL), as assets worth crores of rupees had been transferred to YIL.

Swamy has alleged that YIL, which has Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi on its board of directors, had “taken over” over the assets of the defunct print media outlet in a “malicious” manner to gain profit and assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Apart from the Gandhis, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, general secretary Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda were also named in the case.