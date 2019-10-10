ED questions Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. Karti’s father, former finance minister P Chidambaram, is in jail after being arrested by the CBI in the case.

Sources said that Karti, who has been questioned by ED on multiple occasions earlier, was questioned on Wednesday over new evidence gathered by the agency about financial transactions in a foreign location. The evidence was received through legal channels, sources said.

This is the first questioning of Karti since he was elected as MP from Shivganga constituency in Tamil Nadu. He was earlier arrested by the CBI in the case.

At the time of his appearance before the ED, when he was asked questions by media over his interrogation, Karti said he had come to say hello to the investigators on the occasion of Dussehra.