ED questions former J&K CM Omar Abdullah in bank money laundering case

Thursday, April 07, 2022
The Enforcement Directorate (ED)  is questioning former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to J&K Bank, news agency PTI reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2022 2:59:42 pm
Omar Abdullah, Ed questions Omar Abdullah, Bank money laundering case, Jammu and kashmir, India news, Indian expressFormer Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to purchase of a building by the J&K Bank around 12 years ago, news agency PTI reported.

The National Conference leader reached the investigation agency’s headquarters in the morning where his statement was being recorded, the officials told PTI.

Following this, the National Conference has termed the ED move “vicious vilification”.

The ED had filed the case earlier this year.

