ED questions Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to promote the game in the state. Abdullah, a former JKCA president, denied the allegations against him.

“I have done no wrong. I am open to investigation. I have recorded my statement today. The matter is sub judice and I have full faith in the judiciary,” he was quoted saying by PTI.

He also got support from rival PDP, with party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti calling Abdullah’s questioning a “misuse of agencies”. She tweeted, “Misusing central agencies to harass & intimidate those who dissent or don’t fall in line has become quite blasé & brazen.” Mufti also indicated that this was a result of the political parties in Kashmir parties coming together on the issue of Article 35A. “JK cricket scam is an old case that’s been under investigation for quite sometime. ED questioning Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions & questions,” she tweeted.

Abdullah, who had earlier skipped ED summons citing ill-health, was summoned to appear at the Chandigarh office.

The ED case is based on a CBI FIR. The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against Abdullah for allegedly taking out Rs 43 crore from grants given by BCCI to JKCA. The funds were allegedly siphoned off between 2002 and 2011, when Abdullah was the president of the JKCA.

In a chargesheet filed in July 2018, the CBI had accused Abdullah of conniving with the treasurer of JKCA, among others, for alleged misappropriation of funds. The CBI had charged Abdullah and three others under the provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.