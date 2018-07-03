ED officer probing Aircel Maxis case back at work

Sources said Singh had resumed his probe into the Aircel Maxis case, for which the top court has fixed a deadline of six months. (Representational) Sources said Singh had resumed his probe into the Aircel Maxis case, for which the top court has fixed a deadline of six months. (Representational)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director Rajeshwar Singh, who was said to have proceeded on leave after the Supreme Court last week diluted the protection given to him against a probe, was back at work on Monday at the agency’s headquarters at Khan Market. ‘

Sources said Singh had resumed his probe into the Aircel Maxis case, for which the top court has fixed a deadline of six months. “Singh was never on leave. He was in Lucknow, wrapping up a few things at the Encorcement Directorate office there,” a senior ED official said. “The probe into the Aircel-Maxis case is going to be completed in the given time.”

Sources said Singh had indeed applied for leave following the controversy but the ED director had rejected his application and asked him to resume probe into the Aircel Maxis case, which has to be completed by September.

Notably, the agency had come in support of its officer after allegations of him talking to a man “connected with ISI” was made in Supreme Court, which allowed the government to probe it. The ED has said the call from Dubai Singh received, for which the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) generated a report, was regarding an ongoing investigation. The report was given to the SC in sealed cover but was revealed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a press conference the same day while defending Singh.

A letter from Singh to Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, in which serious questions have been raised against the senior IAS officer, also came out on social media through informal channels.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App