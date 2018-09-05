ED moves for details of land deal linked to Robert Vadra and Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The case was first flagged by IAS officer Ashok Khemka in 2012 but no action had been taken until now. (File Photo) The case was first flagged by IAS officer Ashok Khemka in 2012 but no action had been taken until now. (File Photo)

Moving against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Haryana, the Enforcement Directorate has sought documents related to an FIR filed by Haryana Police over alleged irregularities in a Gurgaon land deal.

Last Saturday, police booked Vadra and Hooda, apart from real estate firms DLF and Onkareshwar Properties, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, fraud, forgery and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR claimed a scam of Rs 5,000 crore through dubious sale and resale of 3.5 acres of land in Gurgaon involving a company allegedly linked to Vadra.

The case was first flagged by IAS officer Ashok Khemka in 2012 but no action had been taken until now.

“We will study the documents and see if an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) can be made out. We will soon take a decision,” an ED officer said.

Asked if the agency had sought documents from Haryana police, the ED officer said, “The documents have been in public domain for some years now.”

The police registered an FIR at the Kherki Daula police station of Gurgaon on a complaint by Surender Sharma, a resident of village Rathiwas in Nuh district. In his complaint that formed part of the FIR, Sharma alleged that “the accused conspired with influential builders, ministers and top government officers, misused their positions and committed a scam worth Rs 5,000 crore”.

Vadra’s legal representatives did not reply to queries regarding the FIR or the ED move. Hooda called it a “political vendetta” against him. “No wrongdoing took place during my tenure. This is is a failed government, they are getting these things done to hide their failures. It is a complaint orchestrated by the BJP. When they could not find anything against me in four years, they did this as a result of their frustration,” Hooda said.

