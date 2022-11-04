Money laundering probe: ED attaches property of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable property worth around Rs 21.80 lakh of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah.

“The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged on May 30, 2017, against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. During investigation, it came to the fore that Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities,” an ED spokesperson said.

“The investigation also revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other militant outfits based out of Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means and channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley,” the spokesperson added.

The agency said that during investigation, immovable property at Botshah Colony in Srinagar, worth Rs. 21.80 lakh, owned by Shabir Ahmad Shah was identified and the same has been provisionally attached under PMLA. Further investigation in the case is under progress.