ED likely to attach Kashmiri separatists’ assets

Days after the NIA carried out searches on premises associated with Kashmiri separatists, the ED is now likely to attach properties belonging to some of them. The ED is probing a case of alleged money laundering against the separatists based on an NIA FIR that alleged their activities were being funded by money from Pakistan-based terror groups.

Sources said the ED has almost completed its money laundering probe and is now in the process of identifying properties belonging to some of them. “We will soon file a prosecution complaint in the case. We have identified properties belonging to accused such as Zahoor Watali and some others associated with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Watali is the key conduit between separatists and outfits in Pakistan. These properties will be attached in due course,” an ED official said.

Central agencies had identified several properties belonging to separatists associated with the Hurriyat Conference directly or indirectly. These were in the process of being verified, said sources. These include malls, office complexes, residential spaces, bungalows, flats, partnership in companies, stone quarries and vast tracts of land. Most of these properties are located in Kashmir and some are in Delhi in areas such as Khirki Village and Vasant Kunj.

On February 26, NIA raided seven locations in Kashmir in connection with its terror funding probe. These included premises associated with separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz and Yasin Malik. It claimed to have recovered “high tech Internet communication set up” from Mirwaiz’s house apart from “incriminating documents”. The premises raided include those belonging to JKLF chief Malik, JKDFP chief Shabbir Shah, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Khan, All Party Hurriyat Conference general secretary Masarat Alam and Hurriyat leader Geelani’s son Naseem Geelani.

“During the searches, NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details. Electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs were also seized during the searches. Significantly, letterheads of different terrorist organisations as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan educational institutions were found,” an NIA statement said.