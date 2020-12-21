ED inspection of I-T records: Counsel of Capt’s son informs court he is unwell, matter adjourned

Raninder singh and Capt. Amarinder Singh (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Ludhiana court of Additional Sessions Judge Atul Kasana on Monday adjourned the matter regarding the inspection of the I-T records of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his son, Raninder Singh, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after Raninder’s counsel submitted an application saying that he was unwell due to which he could not attend the hearing. The matter has now been adjourned for January 8.

During the earlier hearing too on December 4, Gurmukh Singh, counsel for Raninder Singh, had pleaded in the court that he could not attend the hearing due to health issues. When contacted, Gurmukh Singh said, “I was keeping a little unwell due to which I could not attend the hearing today.”

On November 19, the Income-Tax department while filing its reply to the revision petitions petitions filed by Amarinder Singh and his son, Raninder Singh, challenging the court order that allowed the ED to inspect the fresh records in the three alleged tax evasion cases ongoing against them, had submitted that the revision petitions filed by father-son should be ‘dismissed’.

“…It is therefore prayed that the revision petition may kindly be ordered to be dismissed with costs…,” read the reply filed by the Income-Tax department in the court through its counsel Rakesh K Gupta, while adding that the petitioner (Raninder Singh) had “no locus standi to file the revision petition” and it is “not maintainable in the present form”.

In an application submitted by the ED in Ludhiana court on August 14, the agency had pleaded that it was seeking permission for inspection of fresh records and documents filed by the I-T department three cases already ongoing against Captain and his son. The application which was filed on the behalf of assistant director ED, said that the subject matter comes within the ambit of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 and hence the agency is authorised to investigate the matter. The investigation by ED in I-T records of Captain and his son was already ongoing. In the fresh application, ED said that “to bring investigation to a logical end, the documents attached by the I-T department need to be examined”.

On September 18, the lower court of Judicial Magistrate Jasbeer Singh, allowing ED application, had given a go-ahead to the investigating agency to inspect fresh Income Tax records of Captain and his son. However, on September 25, the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Atul Kasana, while admitting the revised petitions filed by Raninder Singh and Amarinder Singh, stayed the ED inspection.

Meanwhile, the three I-T tax evasion cases ongoing against Amarinder and Raninder are also scheduled for hearing on December 23 (Wednesday) in the trial court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PS Kaleka. A case against Capt Amarinder Singh is registered under Section 277 (false statement of verification) of the I-T Act while two against Raninder are registered under Section 276-C (evasion of tax) and Section 277 of the I-T Act with I-T Department being the complainant in the case.

