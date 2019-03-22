ED imposes Rs 14.4 lakh penalty on separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh on Jammu & Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegally possessing foreign exchange of around $10,000, officials told PTI on Friday.

After completion of the probe and adjudication proceeding, the ED issued an order on Wednesday under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and confiscated forex of $10,000 that was allegedly recovered from Geelani, officials said.

A similar proceeding against another separatist Yasin Malik, former Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, is underway.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court allowed the agency to quiz Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah and others in connection with a terror-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.