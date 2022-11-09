scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Money laundering probe: ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren again on November 17

Last week, Hemant Soren was to appear before the agency, but he skipped the summons and went to Chhattisgarh to attend a pre-scheduled program.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with its probe into a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The agency asked CM Soren to appear next week on November 17 at its regional office in Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Last week, Soren was to appear before the agency, but he skipped the summons and went to Chhattisgarh to attend a pre-scheduled program and is stated to have sought three weeks’ time to appear before the central probe agency.

The chief minister also attacked the BJP, without once naming the party or any of its leaders, daring it to “arrest him.”

Responding to the summons, Soren had said “I do not fear” the ED.

The ED has arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others; local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash, in this case.

The agency has said it has “identified” proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:59:46 pm
