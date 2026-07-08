ED freezes TMC’s Rs 440-cr worth bank deposits under PMLA

ED freezes TMC's Rs 440 crore bank deposits under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of its ongoing investigation. (Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has frozen three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), holding deposits worth Rs 440.42 crore, under the anti-money laundering law, following searches in an alleged funds misappropriation case.

“The ED conducted search operations at five premises in and around Kolkata under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The premises belonged to the Carewell group of companies, which operates in the aviation sector. During the searches, balances amounting to Rs 440.42 crore lying in three HDFC Bank accounts of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) were frozen under Section 17(1-A) of the PMLA,” an ED spokesperson said.