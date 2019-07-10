ED files supplementary chargesheet against Misa Bharti, husband in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha member and daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, and her husband Shailesh in a money laundering case.

In the charge sheet, the probe agency named 35 new accused out of which around 15 are individuals and rest are companies. Out of the 15 individuals, there are eight Chartered Accountants named in the chargesheet, which also mentions the details of shares worth Rs 8,000 crore.

In July 2017, the ED had attached a Delhi farmhouse of the couple under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The farmhouse was “held in the name of M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, the central probe agency had said.

The agency had raided the farmhouse and a few other locations as part of a probe against two brothers — Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain — and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Lalu Prasad were the “key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore”

