ED files PMLA case in Maha Cooperative bank scam case; books Ajit Pawar, others

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month.