ED files fresh chargesheet against Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday filed a fresh chargesheet against diamantaire Nirav Modi in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, PTI reported. The chargesheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

The supplementary chargesheet comes days after Modi was spotted in London. British daily, The Telegraph, reported that Nirav Modi, accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam, is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London’s West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

ED officials said that this was a supplementary chargesheet against the diamantaire and few others as the agency has recorded additional evidence gathered in the case.

The ED had said on March 9 that the United Kingdom’s home secretary has recently referred India’s request for extraditing the wanted businessman to a court for initiating legal proceedings against him. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press conference said that they are aware of his location and are waiting for the UK to respond on their extradition request.

“Request for extradition of Nirav Modi to India was sent in July 2018 to the UK. The UK Central Authority of Home Office has confirmed that the Extradition Request has been sent to the Westminster Court for the District Judge for further proceedings,” the ED statement said.

CBI and ED are investigating Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam. According to the CBI and ED, Modi, Choksi, and companies owned by them took over Rs 13,000 crore from PNB through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking and Letters of Credit between 2011 and 2017. It was alleged that Modi and others committed the offence in connivance with certain bank officials.