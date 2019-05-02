ED files chargesheet against Zakir Naik in money laundering case

Toggle Menu
This is the second charge sheet in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case, but the first against Naik underlining his role in the matter. 

Zakir Naik is wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday filed its first direct chargesheet against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reported.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint against Naik and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai and said it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore.

The ED is looking into the charges of alleged laundering of illegal funds in the case and the subsequent proceeds of crime thus generated. Whereas, the attachment of assets under PMLA is aimed at depriving Naik from taking benefits of his ill-gotten wealth.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against him under anti-terror laws for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups. He had left India in July, 2016. Naik has been granted Malaysian permanent resident status.

Recently, two of Sri Lanka’s major cable TV operators dropped Naik’s Peace TV from their channel following the country’s worst terror attacks on Easter Sunday, which killed over 250 people.

