ED files chargesheet against ex-deputy secy to Chhattisgarh CM, 7 others in coal levy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur against eight persons, including Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in an alleged money laundering case linked to the coal levy case in the state.

Seven other accused are her brother Anurag Chaurasia, alleged kingpin of the scam Suryakant Tiwari’s brother Rajnikant Tiwari, his mother Kailash Tiwari, mining officers S S Nag and Sandeep Kumar Nayak, and one Rajesh Choudhary.

The chargesheet, runs into more than 5,500 pages, was filed in the court of 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Judge PMLA) Ajay Singh Rajput, ED’s counsel Saurabh Pandey told PTI.

On January 20, the court had denied bail to Chaurasiya citing the ongoing investigation. Chaurasia’s lawyer Faisal Rizvi said, “We will apply for bail again as the chargesheet has been filed now.”

Chaurasia was posted as Baghel’s deputy secretary when she was arrested on December 2 last year. She was produced before a PMLA court, which remanded her in ED’s custody. She was sent to judicial custody on December 14. In October last, the ED had arrested three persons – Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agrawal of Indramani group and one Laxmikant Tiwari.

According to the ED, a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen was allegedly extorting a levy of Rs 25 per tonne for coal transported in Chhattisgarh. The proceeds of the crime, the ED alleged, were being used for “investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used by or on behalf of political executives of the state”.

On January 12, the ED raided 16 locations across Chhattisgarh. This is the second chargesheet in the case after the first one filed on December 9 last year naming IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and businessman Sunil Agrawal as accused.

ED attaches 51 properties

The ED has attached 51 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 17.48 crore in connection with the alleged money laundering in the coal levy case.

Of 51 attached properties, eight benami immovable properties worth Rs 7.57 crore are beneficially owned by Chaurasia, and other 43 benami properties are beneficially controlled by kingpin of the alleged scam Suryakant Tiwari, the ED said.

“In connection with money laundering investigation, the ED had previously issued a provisional attachment order on December 9 last year, attaching properties worth Rs 152.31 crore belonging to IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, Chaurasia, Sunil Kumar Agarwal and others. In total, ED has attached assets to the tune of approximately Rs 170 crore till now,” the spokesperson said.

