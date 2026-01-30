ED files charges in Rs 6 crore fraud linked to MP businessman’s tragic suicide: The shocking details of the ‘layered’ scam

The ED's Bhopal Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on January 28, 2026, against Mark Pius Karari, the former Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank in Ashta, Sehore district, and four others. (File Photo)

More than a year after the suicide of Madhya Pradesh businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha, over alleged harassment by enforcement agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint in the money laundering probe, alleging Parmar availed fraudulent loans of over Rs 6 crore under two government schemes.

The ED’s Bhopal Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on January 28, 2026, against Mark Pius Karari, the former Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank in Ashta, Sehore district, and four others. The complaint was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA).

The court has since issued notices to the accused. According to the ED’s investigation, Manoj Parmar, who was at the centre of the scandal, allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme with the aid of bank officials. The probe revealed that Parmar fraudulently secured 18 loans of Rs 6.2 crore in 2016 under two government initiatives: the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana (CMYUY). Of this amount, Rs 6.01 crore was disbursed using “fabricated applicants, forged documents, and fabricated quotations.”