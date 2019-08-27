ED files charges against Hooda, Vora and AJL in Panchkula land case

THE Enforcement Directorate Monday filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Panchkula against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and the Associate Journals Limited (AJL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertising

Publisher of the National Herald newspaper, AJL is run by Young Indian which is controlled by the Gandhis.

The PMLA special judge checked and registered the complaint, and adjourned the matter to September 16 for further consideration.

“AJL, Moti Lal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were directly involved in the process/activity connected with acquisition, possession or projection of Proceeds of Crime i.e. Plot No.C-17,Sector 6, Panchkula to the tune of Rs 64.9 crores. Accordingly, ED had attached property i.e Plot No. C-17, Sector 6, Panchkula. The Adjudicating Authority PMLA, has also ordered confirmation of the provisional attachments order,” an ED spokesperson said in a statement.

Explained | The Panchkula plot and the case against AJL and Hooda

Advertising

Hooda told The Indian Express: “It is a follow-up of what ED has already done. They have already ordered the attachment.”

According to the ED, the property had been allotted to AJL in 1982, but it returned to the HUDA in 1992 since the AJL did not comply with conditions of the allotment letter.

“The Resumption Order attained finality after dismissal of the Revision Petition in 1996. However, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then CM, Haryana/Chairman HUDA, blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions/ policy of HUDA vide order dated 28.08.2005,” the ED said in its statement.

In its prosecution complaint, the ED has said Hooda also did not adhere to the legal opinion of Legal Remembrance, Haryana and recommendations of HUDA officers and Financial Commissioner, Town and Country Planning (FCTCP).

“Thus, the CM caused wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL,” it said, adding, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda further favoured the AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction in the said plot from 01.05.2008 to 10.05.2012 until the AJL completed the construction in the year 2014.”

The ED has investigated the matter on the basis of a case already investigated by the CBI. The CBI has filed a separate chargesheet in the matter.