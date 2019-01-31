Toggle Menu
ED files cases under PMLA in Chhattisgarh PDS ‘scam’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/ed-files-cases-under-pmla-in-chhattisgarh-pds-scam-5562119/

ED files cases under PMLA in Chhattisgarh PDS ‘scam’

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was probing the case, however, said the entries referred to senior government officials.

ED files cases under PMLA in Chhattisgarh PDS ‘scam’
In raids carried out at the time, diaries were recovered from officials. (Representational)

The ED has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the alleged PDS scam in Chhattisgarh.

The case relates to allegations of kickbacks in 2015 on subsidised rice distributed through Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN).

In raids carried out at the time, diaries were recovered from officials of NAN, with entries that mentioned “CM madam”.

The Congress alleged that this revealed links to then Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was probing the case, however, said the entries referred to senior government officials.

Advertising

Eighteen people were named in the case filed by ACB; these include senior IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajya Sabha Chairman looks at Bollywood to promote Hindi among legislators
2 Two members of Hindu outfit detained, 9 booked for shooting Mahatma effigy
3 Centre set to issue fresh ban on Students Islamic Movement of India soon