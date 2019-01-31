ED files cases under PMLA in Chhattisgarh PDS ‘scam’

The ED has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the alleged PDS scam in Chhattisgarh.

The case relates to allegations of kickbacks in 2015 on subsidised rice distributed through Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN).

In raids carried out at the time, diaries were recovered from officials of NAN, with entries that mentioned “CM madam”.

The Congress alleged that this revealed links to then Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was probing the case, however, said the entries referred to senior government officials.

Eighteen people were named in the case filed by ACB; these include senior IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja.