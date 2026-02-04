ED filed 5,158 cases in last 6 yrs, conviction rate 94%: Govt to RS

“The total number of cases in which the accused have been convicted as a percentage of total cases decided on merits on the issue of money laundering is 94.82%” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate recorded 5,158 Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) money laundering investigations since 2020 and convicted 104 people in 43 cases, Minister of State (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question on Tuesday.

“The state-wise data is not maintained by ED. 996 cases were reported in 2020-21; 1,116 cases were reported in 2021-22; 953 cases in 2022-23; 698 cases in 2023-24; 775 cases in 2024-25, and 620 cases in 2025-26,” he said.

Chaudhary said the ED has secured conviction in 43 cases since 2020-21, wherein 104 accused have been convicted under PMLA. “The total number of cases in which the accused have been convicted as a percentage of total cases decided on merits on the issue of money laundering is 94.82%” he said.