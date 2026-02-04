ED filed 5,158 cases in last 6 yrs, conviction rate 94%: Govt to RS

“The state-wise data is not maintained by ED. 996 cases were reported in 2020-21; 1,116 cases were reported in 2021-22; 953 cases in 2022-23; 698 cases in 2023-24; 775 cases in 2024-25, and 620 cases in 2025-26,” he said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 04:38 AM IST
ED filed 5,158 cases in last 6 yrs, Pankaj Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indian express news, current affairs“The total number of cases in which the accused have been convicted as a percentage of total cases decided on merits on the issue of money laundering is 94.82%” he said.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Enforcement Directorate recorded 5,158 Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) money laundering investigations since 2020 and convicted 104 people in 43 cases, Minister of State  (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question on Tuesday.

“The state-wise data is not maintained by ED. 996 cases were reported in 2020-21; 1,116 cases were reported in 2021-22; 953 cases in 2022-23; 698 cases in 2023-24; 775 cases in 2024-25, and 620 cases in 2025-26,” he said.

Chaudhary said the ED has secured conviction in 43 cases since 2020-21, wherein 104 accused have been convicted under PMLA. “The total number of cases in which the accused have been convicted as a percentage of total cases decided on merits on the issue of money laundering is 94.82%” he said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement