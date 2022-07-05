scorecardresearch
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Vivo, related companies in money laundering probe

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 12:21:44 pm
The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

