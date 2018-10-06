ED deputy director probing Bhola drug case quits

Singh was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case from 2013 till 2016. (Representational) Singh was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case from 2013 till 2016. (Representational)

NIRANJAN SINGH, the deputy director in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who was earlier probing the high-profile Bhola drug case during which he had also summoned Punjab’s former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia, submitted his resignation on Friday. He had three years of service left.

Although Singh, when contacted by The Indian Express, declined to say why he resigned, sources said he had cited some kind of pressure on him. On September 9, 2018, during his cross-examination by the counsel of the accused in the Bhola drug case in the special CBI court, Singh had also mentioned Majithia as one of the accused. Former Punjab Police DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola is the main accused in the case.

Singh was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case from 2013 till 2016 and was later asked to supervise the case following his promotion as Deputy Director in 2016. During his investigation, 73 people, including 11 family members of Bhola, were chargesheeted and property worth over Rs 200 crore of around two dozen accused were attached and remain so to date.

After his promotion in 2016, ED had moved an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking permission to change the IO in the case and other related cases, on the ground that since Singh was supervising the probe as deputy director, two officers not below the rank of assistant director were required to carry out the investigation.

In between the investigation, Singh was also transferred to Kolkata on January 16, 2015, and asked to investigate Sharda chit fund case of West Bengal. But he did not join there and filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against his transfer.

