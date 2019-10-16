ED challenges Shivakumar bail plea: ‘Capable of fabricating and hiding evidence’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar should not be given bail in a money laundering case, as he is a “very powerful and influential person”, who is capable of “creating, fabricating and hiding evidence”.

Advertising

Stating that the probe against Shivakumar is at a crucial stage, ED in its status report before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, also submitted that there is “…evidence which shows that the accused has sought to influence the material witnesses of the case and has pressurised them to retract from their statement”.

However, Shivakumar’s counsel argued that the matter was a result of political rivalry and there was not enough evidence against him. He also sought relief in high court on medical grounds, contending that the leader underwent angiography in September and has been in custody for the last 45 days. The counsel added that his client should not be kept in jail for so many days.