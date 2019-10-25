ED challenges D K Shivakumar bail in Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate Friday challenged bail granted to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

The former Karnataka minister was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday after observing that nothing had been placed on record to show that he was a “flight risk” and there was no chance of him tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses. He was released from Tihar Jail following the order.

“…I am of the considered opinion, the petitioner is entitled for bail on merit and medical grounds,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said in his order and directed the Congress leader to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh with two sureties of the same amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case filed last year following an investigation by the Income Tax department in 2017 when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.