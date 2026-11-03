ED case against Zee founder Subhash Chandra over Rs 1,322-crore loan fraud

Officials alleged that Chandra inflated his net worth to avail loans from LICHFL and then defaulted on them.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
1 min readUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Subhash Chandra NCLATThe case against Subhash Chandra has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (File photo)
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The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against Zee founder Subhash Chandra in connection with an alleged loan fraud that caused a Rs 1,322 crore loss to Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL).

Officials alleged that Chandra inflated his net worth to avail loans from LICHFL and then defaulted on them. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI had earlier filed a case after a complaint by LICHFL, based on which the ED registered the money laundering case.

 

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More

 

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