ED: Bhushan Steel cleared goods without invoices amid NCLT proceedings

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that the bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) clandestinely cleared finished goods worth over Rs 700 crore from its Odisha plant even as proceedings for its liquidation under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) were on. This was allegedly done in connivance with a resolution professional from the NCLT.

The NCLT had last year approved the insolvency resolution of JSW Steel, clearing the way for BPSL’s sale to JSW. The ED has been probing BPSL for alleged money-laundering for the past few years.

“In an ongoing investigation under PMLA involving siphoning and diversion of loan funds by Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL), it was gathered that BPSL had engaged in clandestine clearances of finished goods from its Odisha Plant to its plants at Kolkata and Chandigarh,” an ED statement said.

According to the agency, goods valued at Rs 700 crore had been cleared without payment of applicable taxes and duties and without issuance of any statutory invoice. “It was also gathered that this practice which was resorted to by the erstwhile management of the company had continued even after initiation of CIRP and some irregularities on part of Resolution Professional MK Khandelwal were also revealed,” the ED said. It also claimed that huge cash payments to various individuals outside the books of accounts indicate siphoning and generation of cash from various concerns undergoing process of CIRP under NCLT.

