J-K: ED attaches separatist leader Shabir Shah’s property in Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a property in Srinagar belonging to the family of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in connection with a case of terror funding. The property, located at Effandi Bagh, in the city’s Rawalpora area, is in the name of Shah’s wife and daughters, the agency has stated.

According to an ED statement, “He (Shah) has been involved in carrying out illicit activities along with his accomplice, Mohd Aslam Wani, who is an activist of banned militant organisation JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad). He (Shah) was using Aslam Wani as a carrier for collecting hawala money sent by his Pakistan-based sympathisers…”

The case originates from Wani’s arrest by Delhi Police on August 26, 2005 in the national capital. According to the police, he was held with Rs 63 lakh, received allegedly through hawala channels from West Asia, and a large cache of ammunition.

During questioning, Wani told the police that Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah, and Rs 10 lakh to JeM’s “area commander” in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, the police said. The rest, Wani had reportedly told interrogators, was his commission.

Wani, who comes from Srinagar, had also reportedly said that he had delivered around Rs 2.25 crore to Shah and his kin in multiple instalments over the year before.

While Wani has been acquitted in the case, the ED’s probe against Shabir Shah continues on the basis of Wani’s arrest and statements.

The ED stated, “During investigation under PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] initiated by ED on the basis of chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Shabir Shah has admitted that he is not having any source of income and failed to explain any legitimate source of money for his expenses. Investigation also revealed that he was in touch with the global terrorist Hafeez Sayeed, chief of banned outfit ‘Jamat-ud-dawa’ based in Pakistan. Investigation has revealed that Shah had been receiving money for carrying out separatist activities in J&K and has acquired various properties through a maze of dubious transactions.”