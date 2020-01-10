ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of former ICICI chairman Chanda Kochhar, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday provisionally attached Rs 78 crore worth properties of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family in connection with a money laundering probe, PTI reported. The agency seized her Mumbai flat and some properties of her husband’s company.
A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar’s Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, they said.
The ED had registered a criminal case under PMLA earlier this year against Kochhars, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 1,875-crore of loans by ICICI Bank to the Videocon. The case registration was based on an FIR registered by the CBI, which has named all the three and Dhoot’s companies — Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) — in its case.
