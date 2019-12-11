Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
  • ED attaches Rs 600-crore worth assets in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

ED attaches Rs 600-crore worth assets in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

These properties were acquired by Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives, the agency said. It had also recently filed a charge sheet in this case before a special court in Mumbai.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2019 5:13:24 pm
Bhushan steel bank fraud case, Iqbal Mirchi, dawood ibrahim, Bhushan Power & Steel, enforcement directorate, NCLAT, Indian Express The ED had also recently filed a charge sheet in this case before a special court in Mumbai. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets with a market value of Rs 600 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the gangster Iqbal Mirchi money laundering probe case.

These properties include the 3rd and 4th floor of CEEJAY House in Mumbai’s Worli area, an office premise at Arun Chambers, Tardeo in Mumbai, three flats in Sahil bungalow in Worli, three prime commercial shops in Crawford market and bungalows and land (more than 5 acres) in Lonawala, the agency said in a statement.

These properties were acquired by Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives, it said. The ED had also recently filed a charge sheet in this case before a special court in Mumbai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement