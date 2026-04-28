ED attaches Rs 3,034 cr assets in RCOM bank fraud case; seizes Mumbai flat, Khandala farmhouse

The attached properties of Anil Ambani include a premium flat in Mumbai’s Usha Kiran Building, a farmhouse in Khandala near Pune, and a land parcel in Sanand, Ahmedabad.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said they have provisionally attached assets worth Rs 3,034.90 crore in the Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM) bank fraud case, pushing the total attachments in cases linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) beyond Rs 19,344 crore.

The attached properties include a premium flat in Mumbai’s Usha Kiran Building, a farmhouse in Khandala near Pune, and a land parcel in Sanand, Ahmedabad.

“Besides the above, Rs 7.71 crore shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., held by M/s Risee Infinity Pvt Ltd. – a group entity of Anil Ambani under the RiseE Trust umbrella, which is a Private Family Trust of the members of Anil Ambani’s family – were also attached,” an ED spokesperson stated on Tuesday.