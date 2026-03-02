ED attaches Rs 18-crore assets in 1xBet illegal betting case; seizures hit Rs 37 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 18.10 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeting the illegal online betting platform 1xBet. With this attachment, total assets seized in the case now stand at Rs 37.23 crore.

“The agency’s investigation uncovered that 1xBet operated without authorisation in India, promoting betting and gambling through multiple mirror websites. Funds were collected via dynamically generated UPI IDs linked to mule bank accounts,” an ED spokesperson said in a statement.

According to ED, the action follows investigations into illegal operations of the offshore betting platform 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. “Probe has also revealed that Parthtech Developers LLP, which runs high-traffic cricket platforms CREX and OneCricket, signed structured ad agreements with Bwise Media AG, Switzerland, to promote 1xBet and similar illegal platforms. Statements under Section 50 of PMLA confirmed that 1xBet ads were directly booked, geo-targeted, and run on CREX via Parthtech’s in-house server, Parth Adex,” the spokesperson said.