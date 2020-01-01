ED attaches Rs 127-crore assets of production firm in bank fraud case

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of seven FIRs and chargesheets filed by CBI in the matter. The ED initiated its probe on the basis of seven FIRs and chargesheets filed by CBI in the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 127 crore of a top Bollywood post-production company in connection with a bank fraud case.

The agency has attached immovable properties in the form of flats and plots belonging to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, which has done special effects work for many Bollywood films – ‘Krish 3’, among others – and several TV commercials. The ED registered a case of money laundering against the company and its directors.

According to the agency, the attached assets valued at Rs 127.74 crore include two commercial plots and nine commercial floors of the group companies situated in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata.

The ED said in a statement, “Investigation under PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] revealed that the accused persons namely P.K. Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari who were directors of M/s Pixion Group of companies, had fraudulently availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from various banks. These accused persons further diverted the loan amounts through bank accounts of various companies and entities controlled by them which were finally utilized in procurement of assets at various places such as Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata.”

It stated, “In this manner these accused persons invested in acquiring assets by rotating the bank loans in maze of transactions to conceal the source. So far, assets totalling to Rs. 127.74 crores have been identified and provisionally attached under PMLA.”

According to the chargesheets, the fraud committed by the accused caused wrongful losses to public sector banks to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore and corresponding wrongful gain to “M/s Pixion Media Pvt. Ltd., M/s Pearl Media Pvt. Ltd,. M/s Mahuaa Media Pvt. Ltd., M/s Pixion Vision Pvt. Ltd., M/s Pearl Studio Pvt. Ltd., M/s Pearl Vision Pvt. Ltd., M/s Century Communication Ltd., and its directors PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others”.

