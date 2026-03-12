ED attaches Rs 581 crore assets in case against Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group

The ED is escalating its crackdown on alleged financial irregularities within the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 31 immovable properties valued at Rs 581.65 crore belonging to Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), escalating its crackdown on alleged financial irregularities within the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

“The attached assets, primarily land parcels, are spread across 13 states including Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This latest move follows search operations on March 6 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) linked to Reliance Power Limited (R-Power),” a ED spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the agency, this is the latest in a series of ED actions against the group. Earlier attachments in RHFL/RCFL and RCOM bank fraud cases totalled over Rs 15,729 crore, pushing cumulative seizures to Rs 16,310 crore. During recent PMLA and FEMA searches, ED froze Rs 2.48 crore in fixed deposits, mutual funds, and cash. It also seized Rs 77.86 crore from 13 bank accounts of R-Infra under FEMA’s Section 37A.