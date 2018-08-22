ED attaches properties of operators whose arrest led to case against Misa Bharti

The ED case is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigating Office (SFIO) in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Courts against Jain brothers and others. The ED case is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigating Office (SFIO) in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Courts against Jain brothers and others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties belonging to two market entry operators whose arrest last year had precipitated a case of money laundering against Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha member and daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, and her husband Shailesh.

The case was part of a Rs 8,000-crore money laundering racket that the ED claimed to have busted last year with the arrest of two entry operators, brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain.

On Tuesday, the agency attached properties worth Rs 6.88 crore belonging to three companies controlled by the Jain brothers: Utsav Securities Pvt Ltd, Avail Financial Services Ltd, and Sital Leasing and Finance Ltd.

The ED case is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigating Office (SFIO) in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Courts against Jain brothers and others. The SFIO investigated into the affairs of NKS Holdings and 10 other group companies controlled by the duo.

The probe, according to an ED statement, subsequently found that “in eight of these companies approximately an amount of Rs 8,000 crore was created as Credits in the Bank Accounts through rotational transfer of funds among these companies which was used for inflating the balance sheet of these companies”.

The ED stated, “Huge accumulations of credits and debits have been achieved in these accounts with the help of rotation of funds among these accounts without there being (any) actual movement of cash. These fictitious credit and debit balances in turn facilitated subscription of share capital at huge premium in balance sheets of these companies with simultaneous investments in each of the eight companies under investigation.”

Since the proceeds of crime (seed money) of Rs 6.88 crore is not traceable, the ED said it has attached the equivalent value of immovable properties, held by the companies controlled by the Jains.

In September 2017, the agency had provisionally attached a farmhouse in Bijwasan, in south Delhi, owned by Misa Bharti, in the case. A statement by the agency then said, “Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a farm house (26, Palam Farms, Bijwasan, New Delhi), of Ms. Misha Bharti and Shri Shailesh Kumar, held in the name of M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd., which was purchased using Rs. 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09.”

Shailesh is Misa’s husband and Mishail Packers is owned by the couple. Shailesh is one of the directors in the company. The searches were carried out after the arrest of the Jain brothers in March last year. On May 23, 2017, the agency had arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Aggarwal, in connection with the case.

Lalu Prasad has rubbished all charges on multiple occasions.

Apart from Misa’s farmhouse, the ED has also attached a hotel worth Rs 64.70 crore in the case.

