ED attaches Popular Front of India bank accounts in PMLA case

“Investigation revealed that more than Rs 60 crore were deposited to the accounts of PFI,” the ED said in a statement. (Representational)

The ED has provisionally attached around Rs 68.6 lakh lying in different bank accounts belonging to Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of over Rs 59 lakh, and 10 of its frontal organisation Rehab India Foundation (RIF) with a balance of Rs 9.5 lakh.