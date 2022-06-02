ED attaches Popular Front of India bank accounts in PMLA case

Updated: June 2, 2022 3:02:54 am
The ED has provisionally attached around Rs 68.6 lakh lying in different bank accounts belonging to Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of over Rs 59 lakh, and 10 of its frontal organisation Rehab India Foundation (RIF) with a balance of Rs 9.5 lakh.
“Investigation revealed that more than Rs 60 crore were deposited to the accounts of PFI, including more than Rs 30 crore in cash since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 crore were deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010,” the ED said in a statement. The PFI on Wednesday said it is reviewing the development and will issue a statement tomorrow (Thursday).
