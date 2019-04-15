ED attaches Om Prakash Chautala’s properties in disproportionate assets case

Weeks before Lok Sabha polls are held in Haryana, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets belonging to former state chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him and his sons Abhay and Ajay. The agency has attached properties worth over Rs 3.68 crore in Delhi and Haryana.

“ED has provisionally attached four immovable properties consisting of flat, plot, residential house and land at New Delhi, Panchkula and Sirsa(Haryana) worth Rs 3.68 Crores of Om Prakash Chautala, former chief minister Haryana, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002(PMLA) in a Disproportionate Asset case,” an ED statement said.

The ED case is based on a CBI FIR which alleged that the Chautala family, between 1993 and 2006, amassed properties worth over Rs 153 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. CBI has already filed chargesheets against Chautala senior and his sons in the case.

“During the investigation conducted under PMLA, it is revealed that Sh. Om Prakash Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed residential house at Sirsa (Haryana) during the period out of the money received from undisclosed sources. Investigation also revealed that Chautala was directly involved in acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties. He had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before returning officer in Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2005 and 2009 thereby projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted,” the statement said.

According to the ED, the CBI probe revealed that Chautala senior had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 6.10 crore between May 24, 1993 and May 31, 2006. Investigation also revealed that Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to their known source of income to the tune of Rs 119.70 crore and Rs 27.75 crore respectively, ED claimed.

Earlier in this case, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 47 lakh belonging to Chautala senior in 2013. The attachment has been confirmed by PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

“A Prosecution Complaint against Om Prakash Chautala was also filed before Hon’ble Special Court on 17.07.2018 andHon’ble Special Court had taken cognizance on 27.11.2018. Total Attachment in this case stands at Rs 4.15 Crores,” the ED said.