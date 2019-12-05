ED attaches Om Prakash Chautala’s ancestral farmhouse, residence

Notice for taking possession under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act was also pasted outside the main entrance of the premises at Teja Khera. Notice for taking possession under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act was also pasted outside the main entrance of the premises at Teja Khera.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala’s ancestral Teja Khera farmhouse in Dabwali, Sirsa district, and another house in Sector 4 of the Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula. Om Prakash Chautala is grandfather of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party’s chief Dushyant Chautala.

ED teams, accompanied by personnel of the CRPF and the Haryana Police Wednesday raided Chautala family’s farmhouse and another house in Panchkula this morning and took over the farmhouse and 50 per cent of the house constructed on the premises.

The families of Chautala clan had been using this farmhouse for most of their social functions where the families of the Chautala clan get together.

Notice for taking possession under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act was also pasted outside the main entrance of the premises at Teja Khera.

The teams of ED stayed on the premises of the farmhouse for nearly three hours and left after pasting the notice at about 2.30 pm.

The money laundering case is based on an FIR lodged by the CBI against O P Chautala and others for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. CBI had already filed a chargesheet against Om Prakash and his sons, Abhay and Ajay Chautala, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI’s chargesheet, Om Prakash Chautala had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 6.09 crore from May 24, 1993 to May 31, 2006. The CBI, in its investigations had also found that his sons Abhay Chautala and Ajay Chautala had also acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 119. 69 crore and Rs 27.74 crore, respectively.

