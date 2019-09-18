ED attaches Delhi farmhouse, fort in Bikaner in Moin Qureshi case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a fort in Rajasthan along with a farmhouse in Delhi allegedly belonging to shell companies floated by controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The agency on Tuesday claimed it had attached a fort in Rajasthan and a Chhatarpur farmhouse among others in connection with its money laundering probe against Qureshi.

ED said a provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the total value of the properties is Rs 9.35 crore.

The shell companies identified by the agency are Evershine Hospitality Private Limited, Skyrise Infratech Private Limited, Empire Sales Private Limited, Impress Estates Private Limited and Millennium Propcon Private Limited.

Based on a CBI FIR, the ED had a few years back filed a PMLA case against Moin Qureshi, his company AMQ group, employee Aditya Sharma, Pradeep Koneru of Timex Group of companies, former CBI Director A P Singh, and other unknown persons and public servants.

The case related to criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification to influence various public servants and for exercise of personal influence with public servants and abuse of official position by the accused.

Qureshi is under the scanner of the ED and the CBI for his alleged dubious links with some former CBI directors including A P Singh, and for “influencing” CBI investigations against high-profile people in exchange of monetary and other considerations. He has been arrested and named in a chargesheet by the ED in the past.

The ED said Qureshi “was in touch” with senior officers of CBI and he would collect money from different individuals either directly or through his agents such as Sathish Babu Sana to influence the cases being investigated by CBI.