ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate, Kolkata, has issued a provisional attachment order of three chimpanzees and four marmosets as part of a money laundering probe against a wildlife smuggler. The animals have been kept at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Under the ED’s ownership, the zoo will keep them now, said an official.

Accused Supradip Guha has been booked under PMLA. “Accused Supradip Guha, who is an organised wildlife criminal, is absconding. The attachment was done just two days ago,” said an ED official.

The animals were earlier seized by the Customs Department and sent to the zoo. However, Guha had been claiming their possession on the basis of fake documents, which said the animals were of Indian breed and belonged to him. But he had actually smuggled them, said an official. The zoo authorities had then approached the ED.

According to ED, Guha was trying to take the animals from the zoo authorities by claiming right over them through false statements and documents. But now the attachment has enabled the zoo authorities to keep the animals with them. The three chimpanzees are a major point of attraction for visitors and thus, a source of revenue for the zoo, read the statement. The value of each chimpanzee has been assessed to be Rs 25 lakh and that of a marmoset to be Rs 1.5 lakh.