ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.34 crore of wife of NSCN (K) military chief

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 4.23 crore of the wife of NSCN (K)’s military leader Nikki Sumi. The assets are in the name of Shelly N Sumi who had been arrested by the Assam Rifles in 2017.

The ED case is based on an NIA FIR against Shelly Sumi. The NIA probe had found that at the time of her arrest Shelly planned to travel to GHQ Taga, (HQ of NSCN-K) Myanmar, to handover an amount of Rs. 18.47 lakh to her husband Nikki Sumi. An amount of Rs. 27.90 lakh was also seized by the NIA during the course of the search conducted at the premises of Shelly Sumi and her associates.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that NSCN-K {National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang)}, a proscribed terrorist organization indulged in collecting funds from government employees, businessmen etc. by extortion and illegal means and Shelly Sumi and her associates were involved in criminal conspiracy to transfer funds to NSCN(K) via Indo-Myanmar border,”ED said in a statement.

ED claimed its probe further revealed that Shelly Sumi was a government employee working as Sectional Assistant, PWD, Nagaland, drawing a monthly salary of Rs. 28,000, “which is the only legal income of the family of seven (Shelly Sumi and her six children)”.

“During PMLA investigations the details of the properties owned by Shelly Sumi and her family members and associates were unearthed and upon scrutiny it was revealed that they had amassed huge assets in the form of Palatial House at Dimapur, Nagaland (valued at Rs. 3.6 crores) a Scorpio vehicle; house at Zunheboto; and bank balances in the name of his family members. The properties created in the name of Shelly Sumi and her children was acquired without any reasonable source of income and from illegally extorted money by terror activities. Accordingly these identified movable and immovable properties totaling to Rs. 4.23 crores have been attached under Section 5(1) of PMLA, 2002,” ED said.

