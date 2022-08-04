scorecardresearch
ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.16 crore of firm represented by JMM leader, ex-BJD and BJP MLAs

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 7:52:20 pm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.16 crore of a company represented by a JMM leader, a former BJD MLA and a former BJP MLA among others in connection with a case of money laundering.

The former legislators have been identified as Ramachandra Hansadh (erstwhile MP, Mayurbhanj), Subarna Naik (erstwhile MLA, Keonjhar Sadar) and Hitesh Kumar Bagartti (erstwhile MLA, Khariar, Nuapada district).

While Hansdah was with the BJD earlier, he recently joined JMM. He had been suspended from BJD in 2014 following his arrest by the CBI in a chit fund case. He joined JMM last year. Naik too was suspended by the party that year after his arrest by the CBI that year. Bagartti, who was with the BJP till 2014, too was arrested by the CBI that year. He had already been suspended by the party at the time of his arrest.

The attachments were made in connection with a case against M/s Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd and its other group companies represented through their directors Anjan Kumar Baliyarsingh, Pradeep Kumar Pattnaik, Kartikeya Parida and the erstwhile directors Hansadah, Naik and Bagartti.

According to ED, the attached assets include outlying balances worth Rs 16 lakhs, as available in 48 bank accounts maintained at IDBI and Indian Bank as well as immovable assets in the form of two land parcels worth Rs 2 crore at Narendrapur Mouza, Puri and Kaipadar Mouza, Khordha, Odisha.

“During the course of investigations under PMLA, it was revealed that M/s. Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd. was collecting public deposits by issuing Redeemable Preference Shares and Non-Convertible Debentures (income debentures and wealth debentures) by fraudulently luring the gullible public on the pretext of giving higher interest by issuing money receipts and certificates to this effect without having any authorization whatsoever from any regulatory authority namely RBI, SEBI etc. to do such activities,” the ED said in a statement.

According to the agency, the company was found to have misappropriated the invested amount and diverted the funds by way of granting loans and advances to its other group concerns, namely M/s Nava Diganta Projects Ltd and M/s Nava Diganta Properties Ltd.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:52:20 pm
