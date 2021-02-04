ED attaches assets worth Rs 14.45 crore of Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Group

Earlier, the agency had attached properties worth over Rs 2,550 crore of Choksi in connection with the bank fraud case. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 14.45 crore of Gitanjali Group and Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamond trader who along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of allegedly perpetrating Rs 15,600-crore fraud through Letters of Understanding (LoUs) of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The ED in a statement said it has attached one immovable property of Choksi in Mumbai, and movable assets in the form of gold and platinum jewellery, diamonds, luxury watches and a Mercedes Benz car held in the name of Gitanjali Group.

Earlier, the agency had attached properties worth over Rs 2,550 crore of Choksi in connection with the bank fraud case.

Both Choksi and Modi fled India after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. While Choksi is said to be in Antigua, Modi is lodged in a British jail and has challenged India’s extradition request.

Choksi and Modi are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).