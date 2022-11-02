scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 cr of Vikas Dubey, kin, aides

On July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to Bikru village in Kanpur to arrest Dubey had come under heavy gunfire near the gangster’s home. Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, were killed in the ambush.

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than Rs 10 crore of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, his family and associates under the anti-money laundering law.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching 28 immovable properties located in Kanpur and Lucknow, the agency said.

“These assets worth a total of Rs 10.12 crore are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his (Dubey’s) associates and have been derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey,” an ED spokesperson said.

Of the 21 people named in the FIR, police gunned down six accused, including Dubey, in alleged encounters over the following weeks.

The ED said Dubey, along with his aides, was involved in various offences like organised crime, land mafia, corruption and embezzlement of funds meant for the public distribution system among others.

“The facts, evidence and records cogently prove that the above mentioned persons indulged in the commission of the offence of money laundering and have invested proceeds of crime in immovable properties mostly,” the spokesperson said.

The money laundering case was filed by the ED after taking cognizance of multiple FIRs in Uttar Pradesh against Dubey and his associates.

